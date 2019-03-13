Mrs. Margaret Louise "Maggie" Fox, passed away at the age of 96 on Wednesdy evening, March 13, 2019 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, MD. Born on February 25, 1923 in Lime Kiln, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Bessie Tobery Jewell. She was the wife of the late Francis J. "Sam" Fox who preceded her in death in 1972. She and Sam had one beloved and devoted son, Wayne. Her siblings include the following: Dottie Bowers, Clarence Jewell, Charles Jewell, and Bessie Lorraine Shores, and was preceded in death by three sisters, Katherine Castle, Rosalie Ebberts and Ruth Mauro.



Margaret is survived by her son, Wayne F. Fox and his wife Delite, of Frederick; grandson, Rob Fox and his wife, Elizabeth, who reside in Frederick, and her granddaughter, Jaime L. Hardwick and her husband, Joe, who reside in Murfreesboro,TN, her great-grandchildren, Alison and Page Fox and Samuel and Thomas Hardwick, as well as many nieces and nephews who include her Goddaughter, Xandra Delawter. Maggie will be best remembered by a great many friends because of her vivacious spirit and love for life. The family wishes to thank her youngest brother, Charles, for his devoted companionship and attentiveness throughout her long life.



Maggie had worked for many years at the Frederick tailoring Co., Sagners, Hood College, and Mealeys in New Market. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church, a member of the Women of the Moose, the Francis Scott Key American Legion Auxiliary, and the VFW 3285 Auxiliary.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where she will rest in peace next to her husband for eternity.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of ones choice Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019