Margaret Agnes (Hill) Gillam of Crestwood Village, Frederick, MD died at home on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Born on September 14, 1924, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Timothy A. and Elizabeth M. Hill.
Margaret is survived by her children: Chris Baker (Brud), Bill Goddard (Marie), Becky Knapp (Bill), Karen Jordan (Dave), Bob Goddard (Debbie) and Mary Hall (Dave); grandchildren: Suzanne Giangrasso (Dom), Michael Stewart (Linda), Kellie Naughton (Chris), Sean Corbett (Christine), Kelly Corbett, Jordyn Goddard, Steven Goddard, Emily Goddard, Dave Jordan (Dana), Eric Jordan, Jeff Jordan (Sally), Meghaen Zuzula (Rob), Jennifer Pierce (Tyler), Kris Hall (Sara) and Jeff Hall; great grandchildren: Justin Corbett, Dominick Giangrasso, Brennan Giangrasso, Kate Stewart, Ryan Stewart, Calvin Jordan, Graham Jordan, Henry Jordan, Robby Zuzula, Isabella Zuzula and Cameron Pierce; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George Gillam, a daughter, Barbara Lynne Corbett and all eight of her siblings.
The family extends a special thanks to her Right at Home angels: Nadeen, Monica, Myra and Evelyn.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , Western Maryland Chapter, 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702 or Crohn's & Colotis Foundation of America, Inc., Maryland Chapter, 5100 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21210.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expression of sympathy may be made at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019