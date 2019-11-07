Home

Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Shrine of St. Jude
12701 Veirs Mill Rd
Rockville, MD
Margaret Hahn Obituary
Margaret A. Hahn, of Rockville, MD, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William G. Hahn; loving mother of Lou Anne (Art) Simpson, Peggy (Pat) McGinley and Billy (Michelle) Hahn; devoted grandmother of Stephanie Simpson, Becky Isaacs, A.J. Simpson, Patrick McGinley, Michelle MacDonald, Zach Hahn and Madilyn Hahn; doting great grandmother of Wade and Kyle Isaacs; sister of Sonny Dumbroski, Terry McKinney, Helen Permenter, and the late Arlene Marcinko.

The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Monday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial/Funeral service will be offered at the Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1800 M Street, N.W., Suite B50 North, Washington, D.C. 20036 or Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Donor Services, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, Texas 75265-0309.

Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
