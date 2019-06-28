Margaret Jane Shaw of Damascus, MD passed away at the age of 92, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at The Dove House in Westminster, MD. Margaret was the wife of the late Earl Wayne Shaw, Jr for 65 years.



Born May 18, 1927 in Harrisburg, PA, a daughter of the late Raymond and Maude Wevodau.



Margaret is survived by her son Wayne and daughter-in-law Debra Shaw of Monrovia, MD, her daughter, Marilyn (LynSue) Browning and son-in-law Robert Browning of Mt. Airy, MD, three grandchildren, Ivan Browning and wife Erin of Mt. Airy MD, Heidi (nee Browning) Halterman and husband Russell of Mt. Airy MD, and Matthew Shaw of Hagerstown, MD. She is also survived by great-grandson, Graham Browning.



Margaret is preceded in death by her brother William Wevodau from Harrisburg, PA.



In 1946, upon graduating from William Penn Senior High School, Margaret went on to complete her nurse's training and graduated from the Army Cadet Nursing Corp in Baltimore, MD. She worked as a nurse at West Baltimore General Hospital, Perry Point Veteran's Hospital and Chestnut Lodge in Rockville, MD where she met and married Earl on December 18, 1948. She then worked as a nurse at Mansfield State Teachers College while Earl pursued his Degree in Education. Margaret later worked for Hyatt & Williams Insurance (later Bennett & Bennett Insurance) for many years after she and Earl moved to Damascus, MD.



Margaret was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. In the past year she took such pride in being a great grandmother. She enjoyed bowling and was an avid golfer along with her husband Earl. Margaret was a charter member of the VFW Post 10076 Auxiliary in Mt. Airy and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 191 also in Mt. Airy. She taught Sunday school for 13 years at the Damascus United Methodist Church.



For the past four years she has lived at Ridge Overlook in Taylorsville, MD where she loved everyone that cared for her and they loved her. We sincerely thank them, Carroll Hospice staff and the Dove House staff for all they did.



Friends are invited to call 5-8 p.m. on Monday July 1, 2019, at Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Mt. Airy.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Dove House, Carroll County Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 28 to June 29, 2019