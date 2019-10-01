Home

Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
9250 Damascus Road
Damascus, MD
Margaret M. Hyrkas


1934 - 2019
Margaret M. Hyrkas Obituary
Margaret Mary (Howard) Hyrkas, 85, of Gaithersburg, Md., passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Citizens Nursing Home, Frederick, Md. after an extended illness form a stroke. She was the wife of the late Ronald John Hyrkas, whom passed away June 16, 1989. They were married for 34 years.

She was born July 24, 1934 in Washington D.C. a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie C. Howard.

Surviving are her children: John Hyrkas and wife Nancy; Laurie Panzone and husband Robert; James Hyrjkas and wife Renee; Jean Meunier and husband Thomas; Constance DeRose and husband David; daughter-in-law Karen Hyrkas and her sister Francis Whitehair and brother-in-law Charles Freer. Also surviving are eighteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nehews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald J. Hyrkas; son Ronald P. Hyrkas; brother Bernard Howard; sisters Ann Freer and Joann Powell and brother in-law Carlton Powell.

Friends may call 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 4 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus, Maryland. 20872 Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date.

Online Condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
