Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret Mary Thayil, of New Market, MD, died on March 30, 2019 at Lorien Nursing Home in Mt. Airy, Maryland. Margaret who was 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep; and was welcomed into the arms of our Lord, and reunited with her husband Ernie. She was the wife of Rev. Ernest Thayil, and they were married just shy of 63 years after meeting at Youth for Christ in India. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Thayil, her brother Gordon John Elisha, sister-in-law Leena Elisha, daughter-in-law Dominique Thayil; and granddaughter Athena Thayil.



Margaret was born on January 13, 1933 in Bombay, India; she was the daughter of the late Arthur Frank Elisha (of Bombay, India), and Mary Helena Kelman (of Aberdeen, Scotland). She was the daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter of missionaries. Her grandparents, were recognized as pioneers in spreading the Gospel in India with the Salvation Army. In High School she was a prefect, and Vice-Captain. Margaret was involved in athletics, specifically track and field, and qualified for the Olympic trials in the 50 yard and 100 yard dash.



After graduation, she attended Business College. Margaret worked at a Mission Station with the Salvation Army, as secretary for the Director of Youth for Christ in India, and for the American Consulate in Bombay. She came to the US as a student in 1958 and attended Seattle Pacific College, working her way through school as a secretary for the Director of Public Relations. She graduated in 1963 with a B.A. in Sociology, and was recognized as the first Indian woman to graduate from Seattle Pacific College. As a member of the United Methodist Church, she taught Sunday school for 30 years, sang in the choir, and served as a youth counselor. She served as a Vice President for the United Methodist Women for many years. She also volunteered with the Baltimore City Public Schools while her children were in school. Margaret stayed at home to raise her family. She faithfully served with her husband Ernie as he pastored in the Frederick area for the past 20 years. Margaret was instrumental in maintaining close connections with extended family here in the US and abroad. She especially loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She is survived by her loving family: four children, Kathleen Thayil, Amy Bartholomee (Wayne), Jonathan Thayil, and Jason Thayil. Seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter, Brenden Riley, Allyson Gilberto (Anthony); Stacy Bartholomee, and daughter Ava, Julian and Philippe Bartholomee; Emma and Kelman Thayil. Margaret is also survived by many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and brothers and sisters in law.



A Celebration of Life will be held for both Margaret and Rev. Ernest Thayil on May 4th 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church, in Frederick, MD. The Rev. Terri Rae Chattin will officiate.



Donations may be made to the Salvation Army in memory of Margaret. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2019