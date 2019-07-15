Margaret Maxine Painter Hamilton "Gangal", age 92, passed from this life on July 15, 2019. She was formerly of Hillsboro, VA, and most recently a resident of Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Leesburg, VA. She was the wife of the late James P. Hamilton of Hillsboro, VA. who predeceased her in 2005.



Born December 19, 1926, in Lovettsville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Herbert and Rosa Mae Simpson Painter. In addition to being a loving homemaker, she worked for many years at Loudoun Milling Company in Purcellville, VA.



She was a faithful member of the Hillsboro United Methodist Church, where she held various offices, and was affectionately known as the "Queen of Apple Butter". She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.



She dearly loved her family, who was her top priority. Maxine is survived by her three daughters, Cindy (Jimmy) Welsh of Purcellville, VA, Jamie (Mike) Eshbaugh of Brunswick, MD, and Nancy Woodis of Raleigh, NC, six grandchildren (David, Sean, Bullet, Lauren, Megan and Tanner), six great-grandchildren (Jonah, Ava, Owen, Grant, Chai and Hamilton), a brother, Renace Painter of Lovettsville, and a sister-in-law, Fran Hamilton of Hillsboro.



She was preceded in death by five sisters, Ethel Gordon, Annie Koontz, Mildred Dawson, Evelyn Ayers, and Ellen Cooper. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Painter and Eugene Painter.



The family will receive friends at the Hall Funeral Home, 140 S Nursery Ave., Purcellville, VA on Friday, July 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Hillsboro United Methodist Church, 37216 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro, VA at 11:00 am followed by a Reception at the Hillsboro Community Center. Interment will be in the Hillsboro Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsboro UMC, 37216 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro, VA. 20132 Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 15 to July 16, 2019