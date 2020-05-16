Margaret Regina Mentzer, 86, Burkittsville, died Thursday May 14, 2020 at Birch Manor Nursing Home in Sykesville. She was the wife of Robert L. Mentzer.Born in Pinesburg, MD in April 30, 1934 she was a daughter of the late Alex Eugene and Margaret H. Carbaugh Nave.In her early years she was employed by Sagners and Vindobona Nursing Home and retired after many years as a nurses assistant at Motevue Home in Frederick. She enjoyed family gatherings and loved to travel.Surviving, besides her husband, are two children Terry Mentzer of Middletown and Debra Mitchell of Myrtle Beach, SC, seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, and siblings Jane Shirley and Bonnie Myers of Williamsport, Virginia Bishop, Rose Taylor, and Harry Nave all of Hagerstown.She was predeceased by two children Samuel E. Shirley and Calvin J. Shirley and a sister Mary Ann Shirley.Due to COVID-19 pandemic funeral services will be for immediate family one. Mr. Kevin Smoot will officiate with interment Pinesburg Mennonite Church Cemetery, Williamsport.Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.