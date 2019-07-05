Margaret Catharine Sayler Powers, 97, of Walkersville, died on July 3 at her niece's residence in Thurmont. Born on September 15, 1921 in Johnsville, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Esther (Martz) Sayler. Margaret graduated from Walkersville High School, as well as being a student in Spanish at Towson University. Her fifteen year marriage to Alan C. Powers, Sr., ended in divorce.



She was employed by the Frederick COunty Roads Board for several years before joining Peoples Drug Stores in 1944 as secretary for the District Manager. She worked for numerous District Managers in Frederick before retiring in 1991, continuing part-time as a Hallmark card specialist for Peoples Drug/CVS Pharmacy. Her employment with them covered a period of sixty-nine (69) years.



Active as a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Walkersville since youth, she served in many capacities in the Sunday School, Luther League, Women's Organization, Church Choir and substitute organist. In 2007, Margaret was honored with the "Significant Ministry in the Maryland Synod" for the ELCA Frederick Conference. She worked closely with the Senior Citizen's of Walkersville by publishing a monthly newsletter, lining up weekly music programs and served in various other capacities. In 2009 she was excited about being part of the book "50 Main Street, The Face of America" by Piero Rubelli, representing the State of Maryland, which was published in 2012.



Margaret's great interest for twenty-five (25) years or more was with the tied quilt project through her church with quilts donated to Lutheran World Action through Church World Service in New Windsor, MD. Some quilts in later years were donated to U.S. Relief needs.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 14 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Walkersville. Guests will be received by the family for an hour prior to services. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Danner and her husband Edward as well as her brother, Carroll Sayler. Several nieces, great-nieces and cousins survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church at the above address or to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



Expressions of Sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 5 to July 6, 2019