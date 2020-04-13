|
|
On April 11, 2020, Margaret Emma Virginia (Sis) Reed of Thurmont, Maryland passed peacefully at home. She was born on March 7, 1929 to Herbert Wesley and Ethel Virginia Devilbiss. She was proceeded by her husband of 41 years Clifford (Happy) Reed. She was also proceeded by her brother James Devilbiss of Panamal City, Florida, and her sisters Hazel Devilbiss of Thurmont, Maryland, Edna (Dump) Beall of Thurmont, Maryland, and Mary (Peachie) Van Cleef of Frederick, Maryland. She is survived by her brother Franklin (Herby) Devilbiss of Lewistown, Maryland, and sisters Clara Moore of Thurmont, Maryland, Gloria Mercer of Thurmont, Maryland, and Shirley Curry of Texas, as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great great-nieces and nephews. Throughout her life she has been loved by many for her kindness and feisty personality. She will be missed by all who knew her. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020