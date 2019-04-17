Margaret Virginia Condon, 97of Mt. Airy, MD



Passed Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village Health Care Center



Beloved wife of the late Austin Bair Condon. Born May 27, 1921 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Ezra Davis Gosnell and late Mildred (Harrison) Gosnell.



Mrs. Condon was a 1937 graduate of Mt. Airy High School and attended 2 years at Towson State College.



Margaret was married May 26, 1939. She retired in 1972 after 25 years with C & P ,Bell Atlantic and Verizon where she started off as a telephone operator retiring after it changed to a dial system. Margaret also assisted in keeping records for her husband's hardware store, Condon's Hardware. She was a member of Taylorsville United Methodist Church. She has spent the last 20 years at CLV where she was a member of the Friends of the Village and received a citation for her volunteer work. Mrs. Condon enjoyed crocheting Blankets as part of the Linus Project. Other hobbies include Genealogy of the Davis, Harrison, Condon, Bair and Gosnell families and quilting having made at least 52 quilts.



She was an accomplished poet and even had her poetry book "Grandma's Tales in Rhyme" published.



In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by brothers Russell Ezra Gosnell and Ralph Oliver Gosnell. Surviving are daughters Jean Condon Knill of Mt. Airy and Virginia Condon Cawood of South Carolina. Grandchildren; James A. Knill, Susan Shankle, Anne Knill, Duane Knill, Amy Cawood Ross and Alan Cawood. Great-grandchildren J.W. Knill, Danny Knill, Brian Knill, Lewis Shankle, Bethany Shankle, Austin Dorsey, Parker Dorsey, Elizabeth Knill, Keira Cawood, Rebekah Ross and Ryan Ross. Great-great grandchildren Bentley, Colman, Gavin and Owen Knill.



The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD. Where funeral services will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 10 AM. Interment Taylorsville Cemetery. Donations may be made to either Taylorsville Cemetery at 5500 Cabbage Spring Rd. Mt. Airy, MD 21771 or Taylorsville UMC, 4356 Ridge Rd. Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019