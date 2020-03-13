|
Margie Lucille Hetrick 94, formerly of Grantsville and Mount Airy passed away at Northampton Manor on March 12, 2020. Mrs. Hetrick was born July 29, 1925 in Accident, MD the daughter of Loy and Jessie Miller of Jennings MD.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Hetrick, her daughter Debra Roberts, brother Luther Miller. She was an active member of the Locust Grove Church of the Brethren until her health would no longer allow it. Margie set an example to many of how to live a Christian life. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Margie worked for Carroll County Public Schools in the cafeteria at Mount Airy Elementary School. She loved to bake and passed along many great recipes to friends and family.
Margie is survived by her brother Marvin Miller of Grantsville, sister Vadne Henline of Silver Spring, sister-in-law Jean Miller of Sharpsburg, sons Gene and wife Elaine of Preston, Larry and wife Brenda of Mount Airy, Dave and wife Tami of Rohrersville, and son- in-law Rick Roberts of Frederick, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784(beside S. Carroll High). Funeral Services will take place Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 11 AM at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Rd. Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Pall bearers will be her grandsons Carroll, Ricky and Brian Hetrick of Preston, Dennis Hetrick of Keedysville, Mike Hetrick of Williamsport and Nick Hetrick of Hanover PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Margie's name to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020