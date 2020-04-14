Home

Margie Dobson
Margie N. Dobson


1933 - 2020
Margie N. Dobson Obituary
Margie Nello Dobson, 87, of Frederick, passed on April 12, 2020. Born March 5, 1933 in Lovettsville, VA to the late Carl and Fannie (nee Jacobs) Frye. She was the beloved wife to the late Heston E. Dobson.

Margie enjoyed maintaining her garden, baking for her family, and sewing.

She is survived by children; Stephan Dobson and Lisa Long (Patrick), grandchildren; Stephan Dobson, Jr., Jeffrey Dobson, and Cody Dobson, great-grandchildren; Jenaeh Dobson and Dylan Dobson, and brother Floyd Frye. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings; George Frye, Otho Frye, Gene Frye, and Clorine Bishop.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all the care given to Margie.

Memorial donations may be made in Margie's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
