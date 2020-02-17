|
Maria Schafer Dixon , 89, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Howard L. Dixon who died in 2012.
Born on August 28, 1930, in Putinci, Yugoslavia (now Serbia) just northwest of Belgrade, she was the daughter of the late Lorenz and Magdalena Eisenmann Schafer; and was a Donauschwaben descendent.
Both parents and her maternal grandfather were killed on Maria's 4th Birthday when their horse drawn wagon was hit bay a train. Maria and sister Evi were raised by her grandmother Eva Eisemann. In 1944 during WWII, the family fled Germany for Austria which is were she met her future husband Howard, who was serving in the US Army. They were married in 1952 in Oakland, MD and had two sons.
Maria worked for National Geographic from 1972-1992. She enjoyed to travel and gardening especially proud of her flowers. The family would like to thank Visiting Angels, Daybreak Adult Day Care and Hospice of Frederick County for their care during her long battle with Dementia.
She is survived by a son, Howard L. Dixon, Jr. of Thurmont and was preceded in death by her son, Clay Alton Dixon who died in 1960 at age 3 and her sister, Evi Schafer Fernsebner who died in 2015.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
A celebration of Maria's life will take place at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 21, at Corinth United Methodist Church, Rt. 7, Corinth, WV. Interment will be at Terra Alta Cemetery, Terra Alta, WV.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020