Maria Gloria Carrico, 90, of Clarksburg, MD and formerly of Forestville, MD died peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born August 28, 1928 in L'Aquila, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Anna Martini and Fausto Zammichieli. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hamilton Spencer Carrico, Jr. In addition, she is preceded in death by their son, Francis Scott Carrico.?



She was an active member of St. Mary's Lady of Fatima Church, Barnesville, MD for over 40 years, singing in the church choir and assisting with their youth ministry.



Gloria grew up in Brooklyn (Bensonhurst), New York and graduated from Lafayette High School. After the loss of both of her parents by the age of 18, she moved from New York to Washington, D.C. to live with her Aunt Mary and Uncle Marcello ("Poppi") and became a sister to her first cousins, brothers, Mario, Ozzie and Louis Zammichieli. She retired from Giant Foods, first as a switchboard operator and then bakery assistant after over 30 years of service. Gloria enjoyed being part of her church, was a fabulous cook and loved a house full of family, relatives, and friends around the dinner table. She also lent an artistic hand and eye to the hobby of ceramics, which adorned both homes in Forestville and Clarksburg.?



She is survived by two daughters, Diane Aldsworth of Frederick, MD and Melissa McDermott and husband Sean of Gaithersburg, MD; three sons, Sonny Carrico and wife Shirley of Ijamsville, MD; Dennis Carrico and wife Cathy of Ijamsville, MD and Chris Carrico and wife Alice of North Caldwell, NJ, ten grandchildren, Sara (husband Ricky), Scott, Candice, Chrystal, Garrett, Christian, Lauren, Kaley, Cecilia and Thomas Spencer, and four great-grandchildren, Grace, Jack, Cole and Norah. She will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who were a loving support to her and her family.



Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Molesworth- Williams, P.A., Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 and will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd Street, Frederick, MD 21701 and Father Kevin Farmer will officiate. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 3 to June 4, 2019