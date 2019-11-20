Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney And Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Maria Mejia
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
199 North Pl
Frederick, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Mejia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Zoe Mejia


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Zoe Mejia Obituary
Maria Zoe Mejia passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a year long battle with ovarian cancer. She fought bravely with every ounce of energy she had until her very last breath. Never one to give up, after facing many trials in her life she used each lesson from God to become the strongest woman many had ever seen and was an inspiration to anyone who crossed her path. Her faith in God and his son Jesus Christ was unwavering. Zoe also had a profound love for family, always putting others before herself and using time spent together to uplift her loved ones with acts of kindness and praises of love. Zoe also had a very special love for cumbia/merengue music. She could dance all night long and loved to tell everyone that music made her feel the energy of being electric!

Zoe was born in Antioquia, Colombia on September 8, 1940 to parents Maria Oliva Echeverri Medina and Luis Enrique Mejia Tobon. She was the youngest daughter of 13 children.

Family was everything to Zoe, she was so proud of all of her children and grandchildren and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her loved ones. Zoe is preceded in death by her husband H. Eugene Malkowski and survived by her 5 daughters Stephanie Anderson, Catherine Andrea Smith, Natalie Joanna Malkowski Reineke, Nikole Malkowski, and Heather O'Brien. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and great grandchildren Sara, Nikolas, Dominic, Kaige, Genevieve, Ethen, Andrea, Haley, Josh Jr., Alexander, Trent, Chase, and Zoe.

Zoe's memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. 199 North Pl, Frederick, Maryland 21701. On Friday, November 22nd at noon. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please donate to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance Fund.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -