Maria Zoe Mejia passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a year long battle with ovarian cancer. She fought bravely with every ounce of energy she had until her very last breath. Never one to give up, after facing many trials in her life she used each lesson from God to become the strongest woman many had ever seen and was an inspiration to anyone who crossed her path. Her faith in God and his son Jesus Christ was unwavering. Zoe also had a profound love for family, always putting others before herself and using time spent together to uplift her loved ones with acts of kindness and praises of love. Zoe also had a very special love for cumbia/merengue music. She could dance all night long and loved to tell everyone that music made her feel the energy of being electric!
Zoe was born in Antioquia, Colombia on September 8, 1940 to parents Maria Oliva Echeverri Medina and Luis Enrique Mejia Tobon. She was the youngest daughter of 13 children.
Family was everything to Zoe, she was so proud of all of her children and grandchildren and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her loved ones. Zoe is preceded in death by her husband H. Eugene Malkowski and survived by her 5 daughters Stephanie Anderson, Catherine Andrea Smith, Natalie Joanna Malkowski Reineke, Nikole Malkowski, and Heather O'Brien. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and great grandchildren Sara, Nikolas, Dominic, Kaige, Genevieve, Ethen, Andrea, Haley, Josh Jr., Alexander, Trent, Chase, and Zoe.
Zoe's memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. 199 North Pl, Frederick, Maryland 21701. On Friday, November 22nd at noon. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please donate to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance Fund.
