Marian Mae (Luck) Belt (88), of Dickerson, MD, peacefully passed on Wednesday May 13, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen K. Belt (2015), and her only son, Benjamin Belt (1976).Marian was a beloved matriarch and a true caregiver to her family and community. She could be found sewing for her children and grandchildren or cooking and serving anyone who made their way to her table at lunchtime. She rejoiced in the Lord as part of her church choir and basked in His glory in the warmth of the summer sun. If she wasn't bringing sweet tea to the fields, she was mowing them herself. She could find a four-leaf clover looking for a bolt dropped in the grass. Though she was one lucky lady, it was her family who felt the fortune of her love.She is survived by one brother, Albert Luck and three daughters, Brenda Belt of Barnesville, MD, Debra (Michael) Benson of Dickerson, MD, and Sandy (Donn) Ward of Sharpsburg, Georgia. She leaves behind grandchildren, Kelly Haga, Rick Kimmel, Joe Kimmel, Jamie Krute, Andrew Benson, Janet O'Meara, and Jenna Buehler, along with ten, precious great-grandchildren.A private service will be held in celebration of Marian's life.