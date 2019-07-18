Mrs. Marian Ruth Thompson Main, 93, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Homewood of Frederick where she had resided for the past 11 years. She was the wife of the late Charles Luther Main, whom she married April 27, 1945.



Born on August 4, 1925, in Dickerson, MD, she was the daughter of Robert Bruce and Etta Clay Wagner Thompson.



Mrs. Main was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters. She was the last of her immediate family.



Mrs. Main was a devoted wife with her husband, Charles, for 62 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings, visiting with friends, playing bingo, dominoes, and bocce ball. In her earlier years, dancing was a must, for she and Charles, almost every Saturday night. She was well-known for her great touch in the kitchen and for decorating for the holidays.



Surviving are son, Charles Monroe "Monie" Main and his wife, Liza, of Mercersburg, PA; a daughter, Brenda Marie Main of Mount Pleasant; two grandchildren, Anne Eliza "Libby" Main DeVecchi and her husband, Matt, of Santa Monica, CA; and Matthew Barratt Main and wife, Marcia, of Rockville, MD; two great-grandchildren, James Andrew DeVecchi and Eliza Etta DeVecchi; one sister-in-law, Dorothy M. Thompson; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews; and many great-greats, too.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.



A celebration of Marian's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Rev. Suzanne Morris, Chaplain of Homewood, will officiate. Final resting place ceremonies will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.



