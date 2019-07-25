|
|
Marianne Gochenour Myers, 90, of Emmitsburg, Maryland died peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home.
Born July 11, 1929 at Lantz, in Frederick County, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Claude Arthur and Ruth Marie (Smith) Gochenour. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard H. Myers in 2006.
Marianne was an inspector for both the Emmitsburg and Littlestown shoe factories until her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg. She enjoyed sunbathing, growing flowers, watching Westerns, baking, cooking, shopping, and collecting antiques. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was known for her beautiful smile. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Surviving are son, Robert Allen Dick and wife Judy of Colorado Springs, CO, grandchildren, Katrina Sanders and Keith Thrush of Shippensburg, PA, Tonya Sanders and Robert Snurr of Thurmont, Robert Allen Dick and wife Sherri of CO, and Donald Dick of KA; great-grandchildren, Wayne Wivell, Jr., Adryane Wivell, Kayla Wolfe, Courtney Rani Freet, Cody and Colton Houck; great-great-grandchildren, Alice, Ayden and Easton; brother, Donald Gochenour of Thurmont; sister, Dottie Cantley of Baltimore.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Debora Ann Sanders; sisters-in-law, Jeannie and Ruthie Gochenour; and brothers, Claude A. Gochenour, Jr., Meryle, Harold, Archie Leon, Gene, and Chester Gochenour.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg with Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will follow in New St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Emmitsburg. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30th from 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St. Emmitsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 25 to July 27, 2019