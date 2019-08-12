Home

Marianne Myers was predeceased by her husband's, Irwin Crouse, Richard A. Ripka, John C. Dick, Richard H. Myers. Surviving are brother, Donald L. Gochenour of Thurmont, MD, sister Dottie (Doris) A. Cowley of Baltimore, MD. She was predeceased by brothers, Archie L., Claude A., Albert C., Harold C., Merle C., Gene Gochenour. Surviving are son, Robert A. Dick, Sr and wife Sam (Judy) of Colorado Springs, CO, grandchildren, Robert A. Dick, Jr and wife Sharon of Sterling, CO, Donald Dick of Wichita, KS. 6 Great Grandchildren and 11 Great, Great Grandchildren. (In Addition to Katrina Sanders children) I can remember many times of being asked to say (Hi to Teenie).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
