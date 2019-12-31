|
|
Marianne O. Kobylenski, 61, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Born May 11, 1958 in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of Lucille (Heppler) O'Boyle of Emmitsburg and the late Adrian O'Boyle. She was the wife of Thomas A. Kobylenski.
Marianne spent more than twenty-five years in law enforcement, serving twenty-one of those years with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. She retired as the first active female patrol Sergeant with the F.C.S.O. She remembered fondly her supportive friends and colleagues of F.O.P. Lodge 102. Marianne's deputies always held a special place in her heart.
She also owned and operated Castle Liquors of Mt. Airy, MD in the early 1980's. Working alongside friends and family, this was a highlight of her life.
Those who knew Marianne, knew her loves of music, family and animals (especially dogs). She spent much of her life beside her beloved canine companions. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are sons, Thomas Davy of North Dallas, TX and Peter Davy of Middletown, MD; daughters, Sara Kobylenski of Mechanicsburg, PA, Emma Kobylenski of Malaga, Spain, and Dana Kobylenski of Herndon, VA; brothers, Adrian O'Boyle and wife Janet of Laurel, MD, and Brian O'Boyle and wife Katie of Winterville, NC; former spouse, Bryan Davy of Middletown, MD. As well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marianne's name may be made to Companions for Heroes at www.companionsforheroes.org. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020