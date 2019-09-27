Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Edsinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Edsinger


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Edsinger Obituary
Marie S. Edsinger, known to many as "Chickie", 93, of New Market, MD passed away on September 24, 2019. Born on August 15, 1926 in Sandy Spring, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Nellie Kelly Snowden. Marie was educated from K through 12 at what is now Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, MD. She w as employed by the Federal Government and worked at NIST (formerly NBS) in Gaithersburg, MD for most of her career before retiring in the mid 80s. Wife of the late Robert E. Edsinger, she is survived by her four children, David Edsinger of Frederick, MD, Michael Edsinger of Hagerstown, MD, Steven Edsinger of Alexandria, VA, and Jennifer Tygielski of Clarksburg, MD, and was predeceased by her son, Francis Robison in 2002, her sisters, Virginia Bouquet (Gee) and Elsie Morris (Snookie) and her brother, Francis Snowden (Buddy). Marie was survived by five grandchildren, Mike Robison, Ross Edsinger, Andrew Timmins, Sara Timmins and Nicole Hurst, and six great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10am to 11am at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where funeral services will be held at 11am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
Download Now