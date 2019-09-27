|
|
Marie S. Edsinger, known to many as "Chickie", 93, of New Market, MD passed away on September 24, 2019. Born on August 15, 1926 in Sandy Spring, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Nellie Kelly Snowden. Marie was educated from K through 12 at what is now Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, MD. She w as employed by the Federal Government and worked at NIST (formerly NBS) in Gaithersburg, MD for most of her career before retiring in the mid 80s. Wife of the late Robert E. Edsinger, she is survived by her four children, David Edsinger of Frederick, MD, Michael Edsinger of Hagerstown, MD, Steven Edsinger of Alexandria, VA, and Jennifer Tygielski of Clarksburg, MD, and was predeceased by her son, Francis Robison in 2002, her sisters, Virginia Bouquet (Gee) and Elsie Morris (Snookie) and her brother, Francis Snowden (Buddy). Marie was survived by five grandchildren, Mike Robison, Ross Edsinger, Andrew Timmins, Sara Timmins and Nicole Hurst, and six great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10am to 11am at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where funeral services will be held at 11am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019