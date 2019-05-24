Marie Frances (McKeon) Croall, age 91, of Frederick Maryland, formerly of Pembroke and Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, MD.



Born in East Boston as Rosemarie, she was the only child of the late John and Rose Anna (Langley) McKeon.



Marie was raised in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School. During her career, Marie worked for the Raytheon Corporation, Jordan Marsh Company, Raymond's Clothing Store, and the MBTA.



Among her favorite pastimes, were dancing and singing, shopping, playing cards and Bingo and chatting with her family and friends into the wee hours of the night.



Marie and husband, Jim, were always "young at heart" and loved having their grandchildren around them. Family traditions such as Birthday Celebrations and Fourth of July Family Reunions remain some of the most cherished memories of three generations.



Marie was predeceased by her beloved husband of fifty-four years, the late James E. Croall, Sr. She is survived by four sons: James E. Croall, Jr. and wife, Carol, of Frederick, MD.; John M. Croall and wife, Jean, of Douglas; Patrick J. Croall and wife, Marilyn, of Quincy; and Richard A. Croall and wife, Debbie, of Hull. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.



Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA on Wednesday, May 29th from 4 - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A short remembrance ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.



For those who wish, donations in Marie's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 24 to May 26, 2019