Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Kendall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Kendall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Kendall Obituary
Marie Catherine (Nusbaum) Kendall, 101

Marie Catherine Nusbaum Kendall, formally of Lewistown, Maryland, passed away at age 101 on March 2nd in Alamogordo, New Mexico where she lived to be near her daughter Jane Harrison and her son-in-law Thomas . Marie will be interred at Rest Haven alongside her departed husband Donald Kendall. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Janet Marsh and two grandchildren. She is survived by two grand children, three great grand children, three great-great grand children, many nieces and nephews, and special friends. Rather than list names we chose to tell you about Marie's life.

Marie loved nature, traveling, and attending to the needs of others. Born in 1917 she learned her values through the early 20th century and imparted these, do for yourself and others, from many hard learned lessons brought on by the great depression and war years to her family and friends. Marie worked many years for the Sagner Sewing factory while helping her husband raise their family of two daughters

.

Marie remained strong minded, alert, and interested in daily life. She called them as she saw them with her subtle degree of humor. She smiled and gave sage advice right up to the end. Marie remained joyous to the end and saw beauty in all the things she viewed. At her request there will be no service, You may wish to acknowledge Marie's passing by making a donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or paying a kindness forward for someone in need. A great American woman has passed, Take a moment to reflect on the memories you hold from her life.

The Kendall family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
Download Now