Marie Catherine (Nusbaum) Kendall, 101



Marie Catherine Nusbaum Kendall, formally of Lewistown, Maryland, passed away at age 101 on March 2nd in Alamogordo, New Mexico where she lived to be near her daughter Jane Harrison and her son-in-law Thomas . Marie will be interred at Rest Haven alongside her departed husband Donald Kendall. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Janet Marsh and two grandchildren. She is survived by two grand children, three great grand children, three great-great grand children, many nieces and nephews, and special friends. Rather than list names we chose to tell you about Marie's life.



Marie loved nature, traveling, and attending to the needs of others. Born in 1917 she learned her values through the early 20th century and imparted these, do for yourself and others, from many hard learned lessons brought on by the great depression and war years to her family and friends. Marie worked many years for the Sagner Sewing factory while helping her husband raise their family of two daughters



.



Marie remained strong minded, alert, and interested in daily life. She called them as she saw them with her subtle degree of humor. She smiled and gave sage advice right up to the end. Marie remained joyous to the end and saw beauty in all the things she viewed. At her request there will be no service, You may wish to acknowledge Marie's passing by making a donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or paying a kindness forward for someone in need. A great American woman has passed, Take a moment to reflect on the memories you hold from her life.



The Kendall family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services.



To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary