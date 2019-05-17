Ms. Marie Colette Lord, 55, of Ijamsville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



Marie was born on April 6, 1964, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda. She was the youngest of four children born to Charles Michael Lord and Heloise Keating Lord. Marie lived in Laurel until 1975, when her family moved to Ijamsville. She attended Linganore High School, after which she worked for many years as an insurance claims adjuster at Claims Administration Corporation and MAMSI, as well as other jobs. Marie then attended Hagerstown Community College and, in 2002, attained licensure as a Certified Nursing Assistant and Geriatric Nursing Assistant. Marie began her career in the nursing field at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick. She then worked at Lorien Mt. Airy from 2002 to 2005, then at Pleasant View Nursing Home from 2005 to 2008, and then at College View Center (which became Ballenger Creek Center) from 2008 until her passing. Marie was very dedicated to her job as a CNA-GNA and to the many patients she cared for. She was also an avid reader and expert player of Bejeweled, Mahjong, and Solitaire. But most of all, Marie was very proud of her two sons, who she loved dearly, as well as her four grandsons.



Marie was predeceased by her mother, Heloise, her brother-in-law, Mark Spehr, and her nephew, Christopher W. Lord. She is survived by two sons, Kendall Camuti, Jr. (and his wife, Lisa),and Adrian Camuti (and his significant other, Brianna Roberts); four grandchildren, Cameron, Chase, Cooper, and Colton Camuti; father, Charles Lord; brother, James "Jim" Lord (and wife Bonnie), sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Spehr, and brother, William "Bill" Lord; nieces and nephews, Tiffany Lord, Christopher M. Lord, Julian Spehr, and Samantha Spehr; best friend, Brenda Stultz; and beloved cat, Buster.



A celebration of Marie's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home, located at 40 Fulton Ave., Walkersville, MD 21793.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Frederick County 4H Therapeutic Riding Program. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 17 to May 19, 2019