Obituary Condolences Flowers Marie Nimmer, 94, of Frederick, MD, passed away, January 27, 2019 in Frederick, MD.



A memorial service for her will be held at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 4335 16th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011 on Sunday, March 31st at 11:30 am immediately following the 10:30 am service.



Funeral services and burial were held in February in Wadi Charour, Lebanon immediately after her passing.



Marie Nimmer was born in 1924 in Beirut, Lebanon to parents Julia and Joseph Chbeir. She was one of 8 children: George, Marie, Georgette, Maurice, Violette, Henri, Maroun, Alice & Edward.



She attended the all-girls Nazarene Catholic School in downtown Beirut. She later fled the city because of World War II and temporarily lived in the Beirut suburb, Wadi Charour, where she met her husband, George Nimmer.



She and George Nimmer were married on January 12, 1946 at St. George Orthodox Cathedral in downtown Beirut. She worked as a fashion designer and seamstress, creating the latest fashions for Lebanon's fashion-forward clientele, taking inspiration from French trends for her clients. She traveled to Europe with her husband and would look for the finest fabrics to bring back for her clients. She was an entrepreneur and small business owner, and employed several people in her shop. Marie also enjoyed gardening well into her 90's and was prolific with herbs, vegetables, and fruits.



She had two children, Elias & Joseph. She and her family took holidays to Turkey, Syria, Jordan, England, and France. She was fond of socializing and was known for her extraordinary cooking skills.



In 1980 she moved to San Antonio, Texas where her son Elias was stationed as a US Army Officer. There, she spent much of her time with her beloved grandchildren George and Amanda. She later moved with her husband George, to Rockville, Maryland where she lived and worked as a seamstress creating custom clothing & wedding dresses for private clients in the DMV area. She settled in Frederick, Maryland when her son was stationed at Ft. Detrick in 1997.



Marie always loved fashion and had a strong sense of style. She loved to be with family and prepared family (mezzas) meals well into her 90s. She is survived by: her husband of 73 years- George Nimmer of Frederick, Maryland; her two sons Elias (wife Leean) and Joseph (wife, Layla); her grand children, George (wife Jennifer), Amanda, and Andrew, her great grand-children Elias III ("Eli") and Brady; also by her siblings, Henri, Maroun and Alice and nieces and nephews: Mona, Rhanda, Elie, George, Nabil, May, Lena, Noha, Walid, Wafaa, Sanaa, Tony, Joseph and Tamara, Rita, Giselle, and Lucie.



She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to



St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 4335 16th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019