Marie Stuart
1937 - 2020
Marie "Frances" Stuart (Piper), age 83 of Frederick, Maryland, passed away at her home on November 16, 2020.

She was born in Washington, DC February 26, 1937, and was the daughter of Marie F. Piper (Wentz) and Herbert Ernst Wilhelm Piper.

Frances graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. She worked as a Purchasing Agent for the Washington Star Newspaper until the paper closed in 1981. Frances then took a position as an Administrative Assistant with Marriott Corporation.

Frances spent her childhood in Washington DC and graduated high school at Montgomery Blair in Silver Spring, MD. Frances married her husband, William G. Stuart in 1956. They retired and moved to Frederick in 2000. She loved people and animals and volunteered at the Frederick County Humane Society.

Frances is the loving wife of William G. Stuart, married on November 24, 1956 in Washington DC, dear mother of John Stuart and Lisa Stuart, cherished grandmother of Kylie Stuart, beloved sister of Ron Piper (Dallas, TX).

Family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, PA, 106 E. Church Street on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 12 Noon until 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Ste 200, Frederick, MD 21701. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing will be required. www.keeneybasford.com

She was a kind and grateful person and will be greatly missed.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
