Marilyn Elizabeth Gallagher nee Brown Tracy, daughter of William and Violet Brown, was born in New York City and raised during the economic ravages of the GreatDepression. Through this, she always excelled in school skipping two grades before entering Hunter College of New York during World War II. With a degree in Chemistry, she began her laboratory career eventually moving to Baltimore in the early 1950s with her young family. After the untimely death of her first husband John Tracy, she remarried to her husband of 54 years, John Gallagher, and together they raised a family of eight children. Working in the State of Maryland system, Marilyn became the Head of
the Blood Lead Chemistry Laboratory which performed testing to detect lead poisoning in cases throughout the state. She retired at the age of 67 and afterwards moved to Frederick county spending many happy years in the Myersville/Middletown area with her husband John and her son William's family. Shortly after the death of John in 2016, she moved to an assisted living facility in Ocoee, Florida. Marilyn is survived by her son William Gallagher of Orlando, Florida; Kathy Galusha of Port Orange, Florida; Melanie Mundell of Newark, Delaware; Marilyn Coliano of Bel Air, Maryland; Geraldine Tracy of Tiburon, California; and Regina Newcome of San Rafael, California. She was predeceased by two children Margaret Rosenberger and John F. Tracy. Marilyn is also survived by 17 loving grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Marilyn will always be remembered for her extreme intelligence, compassion, generosity, and good humor. She always put the interests of others above her own especially when it came to her children. Funeral arrangements have been made by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, Maryland. Burial ceremony will be 11 am Monday August 26th at the Rocky Gap Maryland Veterans cemetery where she will be joining husband John Gallagher a naval Veteran of World War II.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019