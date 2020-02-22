|
Marilyn L. Carter, born March 28, 1927 in Kansas City, MO; passed away February 10, 2020 at Tranquillity Assisted Living, Frederick, MD at the age of 92. Her beloved husband Don predeceased her in 2018 after 71 years of marriage.
She is survived by children Janet Garrett, Geoff Carter, Robin Roegner (Tom), Lynn Wilson (Paul); grandchildren Christopher Garrett, Kevin Garrett (Tina), Jennifer Wilson, Christine Wilson, Emily Roegner; great grandchildren Emma, Claire, and Carter Garrett.
Marilyn graduated from Washington Univ. St. Louis, MO and later obtained her Master in Education from the Univ. of MD. She was a teacher her entire adult career. She taught high school and community college English classes, GED, and SAT prep classes. She was an active member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, her college and sorority alumnae associations, a volunteer tutor with the Literacy Council for more than 12 years and served on the Board of Directors of Ivymount School for special needs children for 10 years.
A memorial service will be held at Tranquillity Assisted Living in Frederick on March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020