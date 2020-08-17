Marilyn Frances Nudd Hildebrand, 71, passed of natural causes at her home in New Market, MD, on Saturday August 15, 2020. Marilyn was born on August 20, 1948 in Huntington, WV, to William Henry Nudd, Jr. and Donna Magdalen (Sutton) Nudd.
Marilyn grew up on Brandon Road in the West Moorland section of Huntington and as a teenager worked at her father's amusement park, Camden Park, making and selling Pronto Pups. Marilyn graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Huntington, (Class of 1966). She attended Marshall University in Huntington, but left school to begin her career with the Department of the Interior's U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) in the Washington Metropolitan region. In 1973 she met her future husband Ronald E. Hildebrand. Marilyn and Ron married on April 6, 1974 and spent their first year of marriage in Reston, VA, where Marilyn was working in the Water Reserves Division of USGS. In March 1975, Marilyn and Ron moved into their new home in New Market, and in June 1976, their first child, a son Christopher Slater Hildebrand was born. Marilyn now became a stay at home mom. In July 1981 Marilyn and Ron welcome their second child, a daughter, Rebecca Lynn Hildebrand, to their family. After Rebeca began school, Marilyn embarked on starting her own business, Country Craft Collection, where she was able to exercise her artistic abilities in the craft of tin punching and candle wicking. Marilyn along with her husband and children would travel to various area craft shows. Marilyn's ultimate achievement in the craft making field, was to be commissioned by a friend of the First Lady, Nancy Reagan, to make a candle wicked photo album for Mrs. Reagan on the occasion of the Reagans departure from the White House to their California residence at the end of President Reagan's second term. After this achievement, Marilyn began her second career, with WESTAT, initially as a survey caller at their Frederick, MD office. And eventually becoming an interviewer supervisor, who could work normally from her home remotely until retiring in 2017. In April 2020 Marilyn and Ron celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. Marilyn enjoyed watching her children perform in their various sporting events, returning to Huntington to attend various family events including the Nudd family reunions and annual family trips to beach.
In addition to her loving husband Ron, Marilyn is survived by her son Christopher, wife Gina, and twin granddaughters Emma Elizabeth and Riley Frances of Cedar Grove, NJ, and her daughter Rebecca, husband Richard Carr, and grandsons Colby James Reid and Conner Brian Carr of New Market, MD; Sister in law Myrt Nudd of Lexington, KY; sister Judith Spangler, husband Ben of Weaverville, NC; sister Carol Teringo, husband Don, of Hilton NY; and sister Claire Nudd-Herman of Huntington, WV. Marilyn is also survived by 7 nieces, 5 nephews, as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, brothers John Robert Nudd, and Dr. Terrance William Nudd, and brother in law Ira Herman.
Due to current COVID -19 restrictions. Services will be held privately by the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com