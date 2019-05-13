Resources More Obituaries for Marilyn Krug Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilyn Sue Krug

Obituary Condolences Flowers Born of Joe and Wilma Turner in Mason City, Nebraska, Sue, as she was known, was raised in this small, farming town of 250 people. She was the only girl, with three older brothers, Charles Austin, Billy Joe, and James, so when her mother passed away when she was but 9 years old, her father Joe, manager of the town bank, sent her to live down the street with her Uncle John and Aunt Eddie, who raised her with her three cousins Jan, Judy and Barbara as sisters. She graduated from the K-12 school across the street as the top of her class, and went on to start college at the University of Nebraska In Lincoln.



Sue always knew she wanted to travel, and to marry "a man with presence," so when she met and fell in love with Ray Krug, Jr., an enlisted Air Force man, her fate was sealed. He would become her husband for the next thirty-three years and father of her three children. Within six months she had converted to Catholicism, and, with the blessings of her father Joe and her step-mother Lorabel, she married Ray and left Nebraska to live in a trailer home in Cheyenne WY. There her first son Chip was born before they were stationed to Germany.



While her husband went ahead to set up house in Germany, she and her baby stayed with her mother-in-law Marge on Long Island, where she was meant to learn to cook. There she developed close relationships with her husband's family, which survived even her divorce.



The family thrived and grew in Germany, where her two younger sons Michael and David were born, and where she and her husband developed many of their life-long friendships. It's also where they bought their first new car, a VW square back, and the family dog Lady, both of which would travel the world with the family for years to come.



From there she moved on to Tinker Air Force Base on the outskirts of Oklahoma City to serve their first of two tours of duty. There they rented a house at 1612 Serenade Lane in Midwest City, her first real house with a yard. Because of their proximity, she was able to spend more time with her family in Nebraska.



Their next assignment was outside of Tokyo, Japan at South Camp Drake. By way of getting there, the family, the dog and the VW toured the country, visiting family, along with many of the wonders of this continent, before crossing the Pacific. There she became a ferocious sports fan, raising hell in the stands while her boys or husband competed on the field. She also worked as a Gray Lady, comforting and helping wounded young men coming in from the war in Vietnam.



It was during their second tour in Oklahoma, after her youngest started school, that she went back to work in banking, back when banker's hours meant 9 to 3, so she could be home after school for her boys. From there, she and Ray decided to cash in on their years of service, and moved to New Jersey to become civilians for the first time. Fortune smiled upon the family, and Sue was able to pursue her long-time ambition to manage a bank like her father did. Starting out as a teller, she was eventually made an officer of the bank as Vice President. Near the end, her husband was already working in Frederick, but they maintained the homestead until the youngest boy graduated high school.



From there, she moved to Frederick, where she set down roots. She finally got her yellow house on a hill with marigolds abloom. Her career in banking expanded as Branch manager and then in to mortgage lending, where she saw her role as serving the community, bucking the pressure at the time to sell credit.



In 1996, she was involved in a head-on collision that took a year to recover from. Shortly thereafter she divorced her husband. In her usual manner, she adapted quickly, making her new life in Crestwood Village where she was to live out her days. Many of those days were spent caring for her grandson Nathan and her step-grandson Alex.



She spent the last four years struggling against a mysterious wasting syndrome that cost her the chance to have a bad knee replaced. In spite of the resulting lack of mobility, she kept going, working tirelessly through the end stages of her youngest son's health issues before he passed in 2017, foregoing her own needs. She finally passed away in peace at Frederick Memorial on a lovely Saturday afternoon, 4 May 2019, with her two sons at her side.



Throughout her life, she remained an emotional anchor for her extended families. Always kind to a fault, she kept lines of communication open when all others broke down. Her stalwart commitment to high ethical standards made her a moral beacon. She believed it was practical for us all to do the right thing. If you weren't sure if something was right or wrong, you could just ask yourself, "What would Sue do?"



The family will receive guests from 2 until 7 PM, Saturday afternoon, 25 May 2019, with a eulogy and a chance for others to share at 4 PM. RSVP so there is sure to be enough food and drink, or just come as you are. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Diabetes Foundation c/o Michael Krug, 1150 The Terrace, Hagerstown, MD, 21742. To RSVP or if you have questions, please feel welcome to call Chip Krug at 650-207-7090. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 13 to May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.