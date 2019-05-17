Marilyn Sue Krug succumbed in Frederick Memorial on 4 May 2019. She died in peace with her two sons at her side on a lovely Saturday afternoon.



The family will receive guests at her home located at 5763 Box Elder Ct., Frederick, MD from 2 until 7 PM, Saturday afternoon, 25 May 2019, with a eulogy and a chance for others to share at 4 PM. RSVP so there is sure to be enough food and drink, or just come as you are. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Diabetes Foundation c/o Michael Krug, 1150 The Terrace, Hagerstown, MD, 21742. To RSVP or if you have questions, please feel welcome to call Chip Krug at 650-207-7090. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 17 to May 18, 2019