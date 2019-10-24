|
Marilyn Margaret "Lynn" Wyatt, age 83, of Walkersville, passed away at Citizens Nursing Home, Frederick, on October 21, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1936 in New Jersey.
Now free of pain, she can rest in peace with her husband Wayne who passed in 1996. She can join her granddaughter Christina Briana Wyatt, whom she cherished.
She will be missed by her friends at Victoria Park apartments and her Friday night dinners and by special friend, Peggy Culmone.
She leaves behind her son Michael Wyatt and wife Faith of Frederick, Brian Boyle of TX; sister, Kathy Simon of Patterson, NJ and many cherished nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held 12 pm Sunday, November 3, at Liberty Central United Methodist Church, Main St., Libertytown.
The family would like to thank all who have cared for her at Davita and Citizens Nursing Home and Hospice of Frederick County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hartzler Funeral Home, PO Box 249, New Windsor, MD. 21776 to help defray funeral expenses.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019