Marion D. Carmack, Jr., 91, of Frederick passed away at home surrounded by his loving family after a brief but courageous battle to live on Thursday April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Alice Eileen Carmack who passed away in 2004.
Marion was born in Frederick on May 9, 1928 and was the oldest of five children of the late Marion D. Carmack, Sr. and Belva G. Powell Carmack. He was a member of Frederick High's graduating class of 1946. During the early years of his life, Marion enjoyed singing in barber shop quartets and roller skating at the Braddock Heights roller rink, where he met his wife. After a brief courtship they married on July 3, 1948. Soon after he began his service to the country in the Maryland National Guard, 115th Infantry assigned to the 29th Division.
Marion began working in the hardware and flooring business, but ultimately found his career in the insurance industry with Prudential Insurance in 1954. On April 1, 1961 he accepted an appointment with Stoffer-Sanner Insurance Agency, and was promoted to President in April 1978, purchasing the controlling interest in the company. The agency continued to operate under its former name until June 2004 when the name was changed to Carmack Insurance Group. He continued to serve as chairman of the board until the company was sold in 2016.
Marion was passionate about the Lions Club. As a member of the New Market Lions Club, he maintained perfect attendance for over 57 years, and held every office in the club. He was a Lions District Governor in 1981 and received many awards locally and from the District. He traveled nationally and internationally in support of Lions Club International and their programs. In 2006 Marion was granted the prestigious Ambassador of Goodwill award from Lions Club International, the highest honor a Lion can receive.
Marion's philosophy was to give back to the community that had given so much to him. He was very generous in both his personal involvement and financial contributions throughout Frederick County and the state of Maryland. His contributions included serving as president of Life Underwriters and of Independent Insurance Agents of Frederick County, Life member of the Great Frederick Fair, Mardi Gras King, mentoring business skills to Frederick County High School students, several Frederick Memorial Hospital Building fund campaigns, and Trustee of the Community Foundation of Frederick County (1993-2000), serving on numerous committees within the Foundation. He was recognized as an Arnall Patz, MD Fellow of the Wilmer Eye Institute at John Hopkins Hospital for his commitment to the Lions Vision Research Foundation. He received the 2005 Reinberger Award presented by the Families Plus Program of Frederick County in recognition for his many years of community service and outstanding dedication to families in the Frederick County community. He was awarded the 2008 Good Samaritan Award presented by Frederick Memorial Hospital recognizing the hospital's most generous benefactors. He continued to support many local clubs and organizations with the goal of improving and promoting the quality of life in Frederick County.
Marion was past president and 25-year member of the Sgt. Lawrence Everhart Chapter of the Sons of American Revolution. He was extremely proud of the fact that his Scottish ancestors settled in what is now known as Frederick County in the late 1600's, and that his great grandchildren are thirteenth generation Fredericktonians.
He was a devoted member of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick for over sixty years, serving on church council and many other committees. Until his recent illness, he was ushering and attending Men's Club regularly.
Marion had a great sense of humor and brought joy and laughter to all those around him. We will forever miss his clever jokes and his funny hats!
He is survived by four children: Faith Hale (Gene), Nancy Eppley (Bill Harding), Bob Carmack (Linda), and Terry Lambert (Donnie); eleven grandchildren, Shelley Grenier (Travis), Leslie Ellis (Mike), Jason Eppley, Joshua Eppley, Ben Carmack (Caity), Shannon Carmack, Evan Carmack, Matthew Lambert (Marlee), Bradley Lambert (Jamie), Amanda Holler (Jon), and Jessica Butler (Mark); and sixteen great grandchildren: Emma and Kyle Grenier, Ellie and Madi Ellis, Casey and Charlee Eppley, Samuel and Charlotte Carmack, Mylee Whitley-Lambert and Mattee Lambert, Blake and Aubrey Lambert, and Jacob, Katelyn, Abigail and Natalie Holler. He will also be greatly missed by his dear friend Frances Lynch.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen and four siblings: Charles Carmack, Virginia Kefauver, Doris Stull, and James Carmack.
A private graveside funeral service will be held at Mount Olivet cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either:
The Marion D. and Alice E. Carmack Endowment Fund at The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 East Church St, Frederick, MD 21701 or www.Frederickcountygives.org/carmack in honor of Mr. Carmack's long association with this public foundation that awards grants and scholarships to create positive and lasting change in Frederick County or
Lions Vision Research Foundation, P.O. Box 1714, Baltimore, MD 21203
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020