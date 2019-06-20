|
Marion E. Lambert, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away June 18, 2019, under the care of hospice after a courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her son, Keith Chester and his wife Nancy, of Belair, Maryland; her daughter, Kristie Remsberg and husband David, of Martinsburg; along with grandchildren, Kimberly DiPlacido and husband Matt, of Martinsburg, Kevin Remsberg and wife Angela, of Martinsburg, and Kenneth Remsberg, of Inwood; along with seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be hosted at her daughters residence in July.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 20 to June 22, 2019