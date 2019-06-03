Mrs. Marion Margaret Michaelson, 103, of Frederick and formerly of Staten Island, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Record Street Home, where she was a resident for 13 years. She was the wife of the late John Thomas Michaelson, who died on December 19, 1983. Born on Staten Island on April 30, 1916, she was a daughter of the late Owen A. and Marion C. Boylan McArdle.



Marion had worked most of her life in the banking industry, having worked for several banks on Staten Island. She was a life- long member of the Catholic Church and while in Frederick a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, for many years. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, word games, bell choir and reading.



Surviving her are her children, Marianne H. Koss and husband Ted, of Frederick and John T. Michaelson, of Austin, TX and former daughter-in-law, Joan Michaelson, of St. Louis, MO, grandchildren, Jessica McFarland and husband Sean, of Frederick, Geoffery Koss, of Washington, DC, Diana Goodall, of Austin, TX and Jonathan Michaelson and wife Candice, of St. Louis, MO, great grandchildren, Patrick, Connor, Owen and Katherine McFarland, Zachary and Veronica Daskal-Koss, Ella, Kyleigh and Elizabeth Goodall, Maitland and Carr Michaelson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Burke. She is also survived by her family at Record Street Home, where she greatly enjoyed the fellowship of her sisters and was lovingly cared for by the dedicated staff.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. 118 East Second Street, Frederick. Internment will follow in the St. John's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be in her memory to the St. John's Catholic Church, 116 East Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701 or to Record Street Home, 115 Record Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 3 to June 4, 2019