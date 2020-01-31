|
Marion Gail (Lusk) Smith, 68, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 44 years to Wayne Smith. Born on February 3, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Danny A. and Helen (Stroupe) Lusk. Marion worked in various positions within Government Offices, including NIH, NIST, ATF. She worked in many positions as administrative assistant overseeing many secretarial roles within those divisions. Marion enjoyed reading, collecting dolls, following the royal family and British history. Her favorite trip was to England and getting to experience British culture first hand. By far the most important people in her life were her family. In addition her husband, she is survived by her sisters, Karen Cullen, Diane Lay and Debra Mathews and brother, Danny Lusk II. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dana Sue Lusk and her niece Dana. Services will be private. Interment will be in the Lovettsville Union Cemetery. Flowers are welcome and appreciated. The funeral home will provide information regarding delivery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020