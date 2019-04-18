Marjorie "Margery" B. Wilson passed away on April 14, 2019. Born September 20, 1923 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of Theodore A. Becker, Sr. and Anna Kramer Becker.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Caryle W. Lester and Robert L. Wilson, and her brother Theodore A. Becker, Jr and his wife Rosalie. She is survived by two children, her daughter, Judith A. DuBose (Warner), and her son, Steven B. Lester (Terpsie). Also surviving are her brother Paul J. Becker (Ceil), grandchildren Ann DuBose-Li (Jason), Lee DuBose Fuhr (David), and Jason Galambos (Savanna), great-grandson Riley S. Fuhr, and great-granddaughters Isabella C. Fuhr, Christine S. Fuhr, Gabrielle M. Fuhr, and Caroline W. Li, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses, and their children.



Marge grew up in a musical family, played piano, and enjoyed singing and attending concerts. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Music at Fredonia Teachers' College, (NY), where she met her future husband, Caryle "Carl" Lester, who was attending college to receive a Master of Music Education degree on the G.I. Bill.



She also earned a Master of Science in Early Childhood Education from SUNY at New Paltz. With her husband, she taught music and later kindergarten in Erie, PA, Port Jervis, NY, and West Chester, PA, retiring from the West Chester (PA) school district in 1978. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Carl, especially celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary driving around Europe for six weeks in a shiny new, 1972 bright blue MGB convertible. She loved to sing in church and community choirs. Marge lived in the Crestwood Village community and later with her daughter on the farm in Woodsboro. In her final years she enjoyed daily walks on the farm lane and looked forward to her weekly music therapy sessions with Noteable Progressions's therapist, Joseph Jones and visits from "the grandchildren."



She will be missed by her dear friends at Trinity United Methodist Church, especially Judy Maucione, Denise Berry and Valerie Wittkamper. She appreciated of the kindness she received from Visiting Angels caregivers. Her family is grateful to Genesis - Glade Valley Rehab and Nursing Center in Walkersville, MD, the caring professional nursing staff, and Center's physical therapists for their patience and kindness. It was Marge's wish that there be no memorial or funeral service. Interment will be private. Hartzler Funeral Home in Woodsboro, MD will assist the family. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019