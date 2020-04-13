Home

Marjorie Betts Obituary
Marjorie Ann Mann Betts, 92 of Frederick passed away on April 10, 2020.

Born on February 10, 1928 in Ft. Worth, TX, she was the daughter of the late Nace Clifford and Pauline Marie Allmendinger Mann.

In 1951 she married Air Force Major William B. Betts (AKA William G. Jones), he died in 1994.

She enjoyed reading and gardening.

Surviving are two daughters: Andrea B. Craig and husband Joseph of Frederick and Elaine Paphides and husband Gus of Virginia; two grandsons: Floyd J. Craig,III and Tristan D. Craig of Richmond, VA; a granddaughter, Alison Craig of Frederick; as well as a stepson Dr. William Betts and wife Judy of Texas.

Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to of Maryland, 3701 Commerce Dr., Ste 103, Baltimore, MD 21227 or , Western Maryland Chapter, 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfunerlhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
