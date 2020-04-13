|
Marjorie Ann Mann Betts, 92 of Frederick passed away on April 10, 2020.
Born on February 10, 1928 in Ft. Worth, TX, she was the daughter of the late Nace Clifford and Pauline Marie Allmendinger Mann.
In 1951 she married Air Force Major William B. Betts (AKA William G. Jones), he died in 1994.
She enjoyed reading and gardening.
Surviving are two daughters: Andrea B. Craig and husband Joseph of Frederick and Elaine Paphides and husband Gus of Virginia; two grandsons: Floyd J. Craig,III and Tristan D. Craig of Richmond, VA; a granddaughter, Alison Craig of Frederick; as well as a stepson Dr. William Betts and wife Judy of Texas.
Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
