Mark Grubb

Mark Robinson Grubb, 57, of Keymar, MD passed away at home on September 19, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with Throat Cancer.Mark was born in Olney, MD to parents Howard and Elizabeth Grubb. Mark attended Damascus High School and graduated in 1981. He was the longtime owner/operator of L & L Skidloader & Lowboy Service in Keymar, Maryland; a business he and his wife shared for over 25 years. Mark loved heavy equipment, trucks of all kinds, and most of all, he loved to work and work hard; which included early mornings and late nights.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Linda Nettles-Grubb; parents, Howard and Elizabeth (Cox) Grubb; son, J.T. Nettles (Leslie); grandson, J.T. Nettles, Jr.; brother Kevin (Tracy) Grubb; nephews, Adam, Alex, and Noah Grubb; and host of aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished family friends.Visitation services will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4-6 PM and 7-9 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy, Frederick. A funeral service will take place at Resthaven the following day, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11AM.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HNC Living Foundation ( hncliving.org