Mark Grubb

Mark Robinson Grubb, 57, of Keymar, MD passed away at home on September 19, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with Throat Cancer.
Mark was born in Olney, MD to parents Howard and Elizabeth Grubb. Mark attended Damascus High School and graduated in 1981. He was the longtime owner/operator of L & L Skidloader & Lowboy Service in Keymar, Maryland; a business he and his wife shared for over 25 years. Mark loved heavy equipment, trucks of all kinds, and most of all, he loved to work and work hard; which included early mornings and late nights.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Linda Nettles-Grubb; parents, Howard and Elizabeth (Cox) Grubb; son, J.T. Nettles (Leslie); grandson, J.T. Nettles, Jr.; brother Kevin (Tracy) Grubb; nephews, Adam, Alex, and Noah Grubb; and host of aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished family friends.
Visitation services will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4-6 PM and 7-9 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy, Frederick. A funeral service will take place at Resthaven the following day, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HNC Living Foundation (hncliving.org
)