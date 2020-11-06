Mr. Mark Steven Kavanaugh, 59, of Frederick, MD, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Nancy Roscioli Kavanaugh.
Born February 14, 1961, in Rochester, NY, he was a son of the late Daniel "Buddy" and Betty Cameron Kavanaugh. Mark was a graduate of Utica College and later received his graduate degree in Educational Leadership from Hood College. After graduating from Utica College, he worked as a missionary in Mexico with the Archdiocese of Rochester followed by several years as a community organizer in the Bronx, NY and Prince George's County, MD. However, he later realized that teaching was his passion and vocation. Mark had a distinguished career as a teacher in New York and Maryland, spending most of his time with the Frederick County Public Schools at Urbana High School, where he taught Spanish and Philosophy, for over 30 years. He was Frederick County Teacher of the Year in 1996. His involvement in education went beyond the classroom and he was the advisor for the Urbana Academic team, for many years and their success was unmatched in competition. Following his retirement from FCPS in June 2020, he accepted a position with the Phoenix Recovery High School, Frederick.
Besides teaching, Mark's other passion was his children and he especially loved supporting their swimming careers from their early beginnings at the Frederick YMCA to the collegiate level, spending most of his weekends traveling up and down the East Coast to catch every meet. He made sure to visit the college bookstores often so that he could proudly wear his Millersville, UCONN or Providence attire wherever he went. Mark's impact on the Frederick County swimming community continues today after leading a successful effort to save high school swimming several years ago with an organization that he established (Frederick County Advocates for Swim Teams (FCAST)).
Mr. Kavanaugh was an active member of Saint Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, Urbana, where he served as lector and Faith Formation teacher for many years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three children, Brigid, Patrick and Molly Kavanaugh; two brothers, Michael and his late wife, Chris Kavanaugh, and Paul and his wife Pam Kavanaugh; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8pm on Thursday, November 12 at Saint Ignatius Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Rd, Ijamsville, MD 21754. Friends may also visit from 10am until time of the funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, November 13th. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations to either the Phoenix Recovery Academy, 117 E Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 https://www.phoenixrecoveryacademy.org/donate/
or to Swim Across America, Inc, 100 Sand Hill Cove Rd Narragansett, RI 02882 http://www.swimacrossamerica.org/rhodeisland
. Swim Across America raises money for cancer research Mark was an active supporter and participant in this open water swimming event with his children.
The Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, is in charge of arrangements and remembrances may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com