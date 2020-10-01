Mark L. Main, 63 years of age, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 28 at home in Wardensville, WV. Mr. Main was proud of his armed services having served with the US Army. Following his military service Mr. Main worked as a tilesetter until his retirement. Mr. Main's work was featured in Builders magazine and Architectural Digest. He was particularly proud of the opportunity to work alongside his father Paul H. Main, also a life long tilesetter. Mr. Main was an avid hunter and participated as did his parents in the Woodsboro Bowmen organization. Mr. Main loved music often sharing stories about his garage band "Just hit play" created during his days at Walkersville High School. He often reminisced about having the opportunity to attend a concert by his beloved Rolling Stones.



Mr. Main is survived by a daughter, Liza Smith, Clearspring, MD. His sister Monica Durrani, Frederick, MD; his nieces Amy Dove, Thurmont, MD and Casey Schairer-Flores, Frederick, MD, and an uncle, C. Bennett Williams of Frederick. Mr. Main also has two great- nephews, Chance Dove (Thurmont) and Oliver Flores (Frederick) and a great- niece Keelin Dove (Thurmont)as well as many beloved cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Louise and Paul Main formerly of Woodsboro, MD and a great- nephew, Christopher Schairer-Ousse.



McKeen Funeral Home of Baker, West Virginia is handling Mr. Main's cremation.In lieu of flowers, family requests that friends and loved ones make a donation in Mr. Main's name to the charity (St. Jude's) that he has supported throughout his adult life.



