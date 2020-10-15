Mark Douglas Neal, age 57, of Smithsburg, Maryland, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Christi Neal, at Lake Anna in Mineral, Virginia.
He was born on April 15, 1963 and was the beloved son of Dorothy L. Neal of Smithsburg and the late Jack Douglas Neal.
He grew up in the New Market area in Frederick County. He was educated in the New Market Elementary and Middle Schools and Linganore High School.
He was formerly a glazier. Mark loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Mark was a life member of the North American Hunting Club.
In addition to his mother, Dotty, he is survived by his daughter, Christi Marie Neal; and step-daughter, Melissa Dawn Moore; brother, Christopher Daniel Neal (Amber); step sister, Jennifer Harris (Rhea); and four grandchildren, Austin Michael Moore, Gavin Robert Wade, Makayla Hope Moore-Wade and Bradon Alexander Moore; several aunts and uncles, numerous cousins; his best friend, Chad Randle and family; and his beloved dog, Candy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 134 South Main Street, Boonsboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home in Boonsboro. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.