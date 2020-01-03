|
Dr. Mark Palmisano, 75, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Born October 21, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Frank Palmisano and Belle Rudolph Palmisano.
Mark attended Johns Hopkins University and Loyola University in Baltimore and Howard University in Washington, D.C. earning a Bachelor's Degree, Master's Degree and a Ph.D in Psychology. Mark was recruited by the Federal Government and spent a number of years training Army Rangers (doing what he loved, jumping out of planes) and working in Intelligence. He traveled extensively for work and enjoyed four and half years living and working in Alaska. He loved the cold weather, splitting wood and sitting by a fire.
Mark was the Head Psychologist at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for 24 years retiring in October 2004. He had set up a part time practice prior to retirement and that became a full time private practice and he continued to see patients until this fall.
Mark was predeceased by his son Nick Palmisano (December 28, 2018) and leaves behind sons, Cullen Palmisano and Ben Palmisano, wife, Kendra Hagen Hawk, stepdaughters, Gail Hagen and Winter Hawk,, daughter-in-law Catherine (Cat) Palmisano, precious grandchildren, Helix Palmisano, Arkin Palmisano and Ovella Palmisano, lifelong best friend Larry Singer and beloved niece Traci Keller Cullen.
Private family services will be held on Friday, January 3, at the Arlington Chizuk Amuno Congregation Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 10626 York Road Suite A, Cockeysville, MD 21030. In mourning at 1001 Riverwalk Place - Apt #122, Frederick, MD 21701 on Sunday only, from 12-5pm. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020