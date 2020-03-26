|
Mr. Mark Phillip Folio, 55, of Frederick, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born August 25, 1964, in Lakewood, OH, he was a son of Dr. John Folio and step-son of Carol Joan Folio, of Frederick; and was the son of late Lois M. Duty Folio, who died in 1975.
Mark was a graduate of Frederick High School, and worked in the culinary field most of his life. He was a garde manger with The Tasting Room and Brewer's Alley.
He was an avid collector of knives and enjoyed his longtime hobby of knife throwing. In addition, some of his favorite pastimes were reading, volunteering at the Way Station, and striking up conversation with friends, family, and members of his beloved Frederick community. Mark will be remembered for his love of animals, especially 'Pumpkin' and 'Spooky,' two cats he adopted after the passing of his sister Traci Folio.
In addition to being survived by his father, Mark is survived by his brother Michael P. Folio and fiance, Angela Waltrup of Frederick ; one sister, Sherrill Backman and husband Dave of Pittsburgh; Nieces Megan Folio, of Atlanta and Patience Johnson and husband Nathanial of Walkersville, and Leslie VanVorce and husband Kevin of Pittsburgh; Nephews Nicholas Folio of Frederick; David Cusick and wife Sara of Goose Creek, SC. He is also survived by one step-sister, Monica Franklin, McLean, Va; two step-brothers, Howard Franklin and wife, Rose of Frederick and Brad Franklin and wife, Tatiana, and their daughters Lauren Franklin and Carly Franklin, of Boyds, Maryland. Mark is survived by numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his love and devotion to his own family, Mark truly loved his friends, facilitators and staff at the Way Station and felt blessed to have them in his life.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Interment will be in the family plot located in Franklin Cemetery, Wellsburg, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Way Station, 230 W Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020