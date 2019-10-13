|
|
Mark Wentz Shanaberger, 64, of Boonsboro, MD passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home. Born in Jarvisburg, NC to his father Carl Victor Shanaberger and his mother Betty Ruth "Craighead" Malatt. Mark spent the majority of his childhood growing up in Frederick county, graduating from Linganore High School, and eventually starting his own construction company. Mark was known to many for his mastery of carpentry as he spent his entire life building and honing those skills. Mark was an avid shooter and enjoyed sharing that sport with many friends and family. Mark is preceded in death by his father; and his sister Karen Shanaberger Eichelberger. He is survived by his wife, Mariet Francesca Shanaberger; his daughters, Riley Bussard, Christine Hatcher, Coral Love; his sons, Iain, Marshall, Colin Shanaberger; and numerous grandchildren. He also leaves behind his mother; his brother, Michael Shanaberger; and sister Susan Shanaberger Steelman. Mark had a testimony of personal salvation and believed that through Christ we shall be saved. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5753 Mt. Carmel Church Road, Boonsboro, MD 21713. Pastor Mark Waldron will officiate. The family wishes to extend an invitation for fellowship immediately following services on Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.BastStaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019