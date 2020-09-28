Mark Shanks

1/
Mark Allen Shanks, 58, a resident of Berry Circle Home in Smithsburg, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1962 in Washington Court House, Ohio to Jerry L. Shanks and the late Shirley D. Shanks. Mark had been a resident of Kemp Horn Home and Berry Circle Group Home since 1968. He attended Day Care at Kemp Horn Center and he enjoyed many activities provided by the ARC of Washington County in Hagerstown. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Carl H. Shanks, Sr. and Edith B. Shanks, and his maternal grandparents, Harry L. Dachenbach and Donna B. Dachenbach. Mark is survived by his father, Jerry Lee Shanks and his wife, Susan, his stepsister, Deborah Stevens, and his stepbrothers, Richard and Kevin Hawkins. Inurnment will take place in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: ARC of Washington County, 820 Florida Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences may be made at: www.minnichfh.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 739-6800
