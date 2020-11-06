1/
Mark Steven Kavanaugh
1962 - 2020
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Saint Ignatius Catholic Church
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Saint Ignatius Catholic Church
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Ignatius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
Mark, I never had the privilege of knowing you, but I knew your brother Mike, who spoke of you so many times, and was so proud of you. May you rest in peace. Aidan and Phyllis Colgan (Ireland)
Aidan Colgan
Friend
November 6, 2020
God bless and deepest condolences. I had Mr. Kavanaugh for Spanish in high school. He was one of my favorite teachers. He was always so friendly and outgoing and kept the class energized and interesting. May he Rest In Peace.
Kelsey Klein
Student
November 6, 2020
Mr. Kavanaugh taught HS Spanish to Freda, John and George. Freda and John were inspired by Mr. Kavanaugh to become teachers and George our ceramics artist went to Central America as a chaperone with Mr. Kavanaugh Spanish class...May Mr Kavanaugh’s memory in Christ be Eternal and our deepest condolences to his family..Manuel and Despina Karos
Manuel Karos
Friend
November 6, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Mark will be remembered as a wonderful advocate for our kids and swimmers and a wonderful man and neighbor. God bless you and your beautiful family.
Chris and Jay McIntyre
Neighbor
November 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Skvorak
November 6, 2020
I had Mr. Kavanaugh for one class back in 2007 (Theories of Knowledge), so it might seem odd that I feel moved to comment here-- but one class was all it took to see how great he was at teaching. That class was unlike any I had had before-- or probably since. It sparked my interest in philosophy, which shaped a lot of my pursuits in college (I particularly loved the lesson about James' Squirrel). Although I took German instead of Spanish, I appreciated his enthusiasm for language learning/teaching as I aspired to make a career out of foreign language myself. I also admired his faith and how it shaped his interactions with others. He was a remarkable man. To his family, thank you for sharing him with us; may God grant you peace in your times of mourning.
Katie (Wade) Austin
Student
November 6, 2020
Mr. Kavanaugh was one of my favorite high school teachers at Urbana, and was in his Spanish class 5 years ago.

After graduating 4 years ago, I had reached out to him just a month prior to his passing in hope to talk to him (unaware of the future), but sadly our correspondence was minimal. Had been praying for him daily ever since that.

He will never be forgotten. Best teacher ever, as well as a beautiful person. May God hold him forever in heaven.
Daniel Rudolph
Student
November 6, 2020
I will never forget the impact he and your family had on mine and my siblings childhood growing up. From the early Christmas gifts, to the best pajamas, and most importantly, reading “Twas the Night before Christmas.” Mark really added the magic to Christmas and always made the holidays something to look forward to throughout the years and I’m saddened the tradition went away as we all went to college. My family and I will always be here for you all throughout this time and he will be severely missed. Love you all.
Kevin Hoffman
Family
November 6, 2020
Mark was a champion of the Arts at Urbana while I was there, and made a point of seeking me out after concerts to thank me for working with the orchestra students. His passion was contagious and infectious. I really enjoyed our collaborations, and getting to know him.
Suzanne Buxbaum
Coworker
November 6, 2020
Thank you for being a light in our school. You will be dearly missed in our community. We have made a contribution Swim Across American on your behalf and hope your memory lives on forever.

UHS Counseling Department
November 6, 2020
Our prayers are with all the family after such a great loss. Mark will be missed by all! God bless you all in this difficult time.
Alisa Willoughby
Friend
November 6, 2020
I was heartbroken to hear of Mr. Kavanaugh's passing, and wanted to send my thoughts and love to his family and friends. He was one of my favorite teachers at Urbana high school ('99), and I had the great honor of also babysitting for his young kids Brigid and Patrick at the time. I'll never forget one night babysitting his adorable kids and I had not been able to put baby Patrick to sleep without holding him, so we had both fallen asleep in a chair. When Mark and Nancy arrived home he whispered something like "isn't falling asleep with a child in your arms the greatest feeling in the world?" It was many years until I had my own kids and could truly understand the deep love he was speaking about, and I thought of him with a smile many times as I rocked my own babies to sleep decades later. Everyone who was lucky enough to have him as a teacher knew how great of an educator he was, and we were so fortunate to have known him in that role. He fostered a love of learning, compassion in others, integrity and honor, and and more than anything he taught me the strength in being brave. He had a way of making you see your potential - even if you weren't all there yet at the time. Mr. Kavanaugh thank you for sharing your time and yourself with all of us. Your legacy grows within your family and friends, and in all of your students in the thousands of ways they carry your recuerdo.
Shey Detterline
Student
