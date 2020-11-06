I was heartbroken to hear of Mr. Kavanaugh's passing, and wanted to send my thoughts and love to his family and friends. He was one of my favorite teachers at Urbana high school ('99), and I had the great honor of also babysitting for his young kids Brigid and Patrick at the time. I'll never forget one night babysitting his adorable kids and I had not been able to put baby Patrick to sleep without holding him, so we had both fallen asleep in a chair. When Mark and Nancy arrived home he whispered something like "isn't falling asleep with a child in your arms the greatest feeling in the world?" It was many years until I had my own kids and could truly understand the deep love he was speaking about, and I thought of him with a smile many times as I rocked my own babies to sleep decades later. Everyone who was lucky enough to have him as a teacher knew how great of an educator he was, and we were so fortunate to have known him in that role. He fostered a love of learning, compassion in others, integrity and honor, and and more than anything he taught me the strength in being brave. He had a way of making you see your potential - even if you weren't all there yet at the time. Mr. Kavanaugh thank you for sharing your time and yourself with all of us. Your legacy grows within your family and friends, and in all of your students in the thousands of ways they carry your recuerdo.

Shey Detterline

Student