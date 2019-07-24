Mark Victor Pelletier, 56, of Frederick, MD passed away on July 12, 2019.



He was a family man, a business man and the life (or laugh) of the party. Everyone felt welcomed when around him, and we will never let anyone forget his humor, passion or laugh. His passion reached his love for mustangs, his three children, a much awaited granddaughter, politics, live music, dogs and vacations at the lake and experiencing it all with the love his life, his wife of 35 years, Eileen. They were excited for their new role as grandparents and the journey that would bring them.



In the darkest moment of his family's life, Mark was able to provide light. As an organ donor, he was able to help other people live their lives more fully.



He showed genuine interest and excitement for other people's good fortunes. He also loved cooking for people and made sure to let everyone know that "next time he'd make it even better." Mark built a successful business that we were all proud of and that supported our family but the legacy he leaves behind is so much more than that.



He's taking a much deserved break from yard work and finally a good night's sleep. Anyway, "Let's get together before we get much older"- The Who"



There will be celebration of Mark's life at Walker's Overlook on August 4th from 2-5pm. All are welcome. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019